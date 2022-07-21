Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,574 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price objective on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.34.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $82.63 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.37 and its 200-day moving average is $90.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

