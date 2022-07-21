iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 516.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,135 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,885,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,638,000 after buying an additional 326,977 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV opened at $68.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.81. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.