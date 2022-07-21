Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.41.

AMD stock opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

