Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,930 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.28.

Intel Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average of $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $56.54. The company has a market cap of $165.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

