Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 116,689 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 294.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,689 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average is $32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

