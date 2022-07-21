Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 21,418 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,418 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $888,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $940,000. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 287,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,454,000 after acquiring an additional 20,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.48 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84.

