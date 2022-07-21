Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 100.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $452.80.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $456.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $464.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $492.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.