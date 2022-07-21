Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.78 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,031 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 179.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 141,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 90,742 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,317,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after acquiring an additional 237,521 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 516.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 40,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $640,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.63 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $20.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64.

