BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Holdings Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,026 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,696,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,179,000 after purchasing an additional 190,436 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,548,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 120,528 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 910,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 101,521 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 654,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 605,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0562 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

