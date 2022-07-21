Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 202,660 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 1,300.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,660 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.65% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,811,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 727.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 90,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 79,621 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 130,888 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,032.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 333,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 304,027 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $418,000.

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.24. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $31.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

