iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,370 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $63.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.87. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.396 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

