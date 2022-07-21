Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 91,208 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1,429.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,208 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

