Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $7.10 Million Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,718 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after buying an additional 9,951,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $411,540,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Carrier Global by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135,409 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $169,937,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 855.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $37.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

