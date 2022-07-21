SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 121,375 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after purchasing an additional 254,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,069,000 after purchasing an additional 346,881 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Up 1.3 %

CVX stock opened at $146.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.11. The company has a market capitalization of $287.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.