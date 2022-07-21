Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,029 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $118.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.93 and its 200 day moving average is $131.67.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on FANG. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $233.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.68.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.