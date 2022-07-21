FourThought Financial LLC Acquires 132 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 220.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $325.42 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $283.72 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $313.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies to $540.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.50.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

