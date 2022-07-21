Latitude Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX opened at $146.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.93 and its 200-day moving average is $153.11. The firm has a market cap of $287.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.35.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

