Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 56,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $146.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.11. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.81 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.