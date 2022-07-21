TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.0% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

Chevron stock opened at $146.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

