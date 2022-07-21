Investment Advisory Group LLC Invests $261,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 534.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,113,000 after acquiring an additional 797,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,845,000 after acquiring an additional 730,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

Chevron stock opened at $146.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.11. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.35.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

