Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,688,000 after buying an additional 1,423,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,353,000 after acquiring an additional 343,801 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,824,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,215,000 after purchasing an additional 398,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,610,000 after purchasing an additional 93,847 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,183,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,254,000 after purchasing an additional 170,583 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Courtney Mather purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,215,570 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $44.25 on Thursday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KeyCorp cut shares of Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.47.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.