Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Has $2.73 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.9% of Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $146.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.93 and a 200-day moving average of $153.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

