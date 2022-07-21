AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 913 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $76,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $153.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.02.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $113.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

