Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.0% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $34,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $146.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.93 and its 200-day moving average is $153.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

