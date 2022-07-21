Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,988 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 56,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE CVX opened at $146.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $287.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.93 and its 200-day moving average is $153.11. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

