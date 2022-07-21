iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,565 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

EFV stock opened at $42.84 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

