Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,039 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $176.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.53 and a 200 day moving average of $182.68. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $140.33 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.14.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

