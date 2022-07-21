Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,244 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. CWM LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 12.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after acquiring an additional 102,792 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,841,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 4.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $111.11 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.06. The company has a market cap of $174.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.