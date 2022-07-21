Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Trims Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of J opened at $128.22 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Engineering Group Announces Dividend

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 32.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $159.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.