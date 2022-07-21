Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 122.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,333,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,167,000 after buying an additional 1,610,731 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39,831.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,273,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,277,000 after buying an additional 1,270,224 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,210.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,127,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,363,000 after buying an additional 1,078,738 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,997,000 after buying an additional 805,225 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,411,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,588,000 after buying an additional 765,250 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $62.41 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

