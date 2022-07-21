Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.59

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$20.59 and last traded at C$182.16, with a volume of 78681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$180.57.

IFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$210.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$181.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$179.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.94 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intact Financial Co. will post 12.7999998 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

