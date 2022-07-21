Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 44001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Defense Metals Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32.

Defense Metals Company Profile

Defense Metals Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of six mining claims covering an area of 1,708 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

