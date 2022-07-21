Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

NYSE SCCO opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.09. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $44.70 and a 1 year high of $79.32.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.87%.

About Southern Copper

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Stories

