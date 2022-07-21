Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.59

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.59 and last traded at C$12.59, with a volume of 649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.74.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.08, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.71. The company has a market cap of C$340.15 million and a PE ratio of 4.57.

Yellow Pages ( TSE:Y Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$67.79 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.8900001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In related news, Director Treena Cooper sold 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total transaction of C$50,637.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,342.60. In other Yellow Pages news, Senior Officer Sherilyn Ann King sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$44,452.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$150,342.40. Also, Director Treena Cooper sold 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$50,637.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,342.60.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

