Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 496,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,536,142 shares.The stock last traded at $2.72 and had previously closed at $2.68.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSM. StockNews.com upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $756.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 279.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 58,872 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,518,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,788,000 after acquiring an additional 267,433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 82.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 62,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

