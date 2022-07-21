Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Trading 13.8% Higher

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 13.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 278,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 399,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.76. The company has a market cap of C$87.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12.

Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.52 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reliq Health Technologies Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a telemedicine company, develops virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

