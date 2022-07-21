Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Trading Down 2%

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.15 and last traded at $42.91. Approximately 7,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 723,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRZE shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Braze in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Braze Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 4,103 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $189,230.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $187,382.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,397 shares of company stock worth $5,547,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,173,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

