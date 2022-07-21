Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Up 8.7%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) shot up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. 176,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,054,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BNGO. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Bionano Genomics Trading Up 4.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a current ratio of 12.99.

Institutional Trading of Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics ( NASDAQ:BNGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 27.06% and a negative net margin of 450.73%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNGO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $3,188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,876,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,961,000 after buying an additional 1,050,655 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 704.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 918,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 804,180 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 846,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 576,668 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,724,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,929,000 after buying an additional 525,393 shares during the period. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bionano Genomics

(Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.