Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Trading Up 12.5%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 36,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 894,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $511.25 million, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 2.21.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 30.12% and a negative net margin of 376.45%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 822,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 211,336 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and Vuzix Shield smart glasses, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

