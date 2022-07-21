Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 20,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 155,605 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.82.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,969,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,900,000 after acquiring an additional 749,728 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,692,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,196,000 after buying an additional 784,148 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 420.4% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,622,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,700,000 after buying an additional 2,118,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,292,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after buying an additional 591,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $14,700,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

