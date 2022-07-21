Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 21,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 101,343 shares.The stock last traded at $24.20 and had previously closed at $23.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $908.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $78.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Insider Activity at Byline Bancorp

In related news, CEO Roberto R. Herencia sold 10,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $258,635.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,901.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Roberto R. Herencia sold 10,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $258,635.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,890,901.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $252,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at $382,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $113,145 and have sold 23,622 shares valued at $586,398. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $3,199,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 31,259 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Byline Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.