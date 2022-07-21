Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.71

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$24.71 and last traded at C$24.80, with a volume of 308531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,500.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$989.73.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.96. The firm has a market cap of C$6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$869.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$825.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining plc will post 1.2113476 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 42,500 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.07, for a total transaction of C$1,277,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,463 shares in the company, valued at C$5,366,382.41.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

