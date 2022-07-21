Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.71

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$24.71 and last traded at C$24.80, with a volume of 308531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.82.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,500.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$989.73.
Endeavour Mining Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.96. The firm has a market cap of C$6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 42,500 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.07, for a total transaction of C$1,277,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,463 shares in the company, valued at C$5,366,382.41.
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
