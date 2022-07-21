Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 79291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sabre Gold Mines Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$25.32 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

