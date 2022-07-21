Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.86

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 14550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

ITR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Integra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

