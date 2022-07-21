Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.04

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.04 and last traded at C$2.28, with a volume of 1848 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; and Noctiva, a vasopressin analog indicated for the treatment of nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria in adults who awaken at least 2 times per night to void.

