Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.33

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.33 and last traded at C$5.42, with a volume of 21027 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.46.

A number of research firms recently commented on ODV. Desjardins downgraded Osisko Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Development from C$27.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of C$382.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.87.

Osisko Development ( CVE:ODV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Osisko Development Corp. will post 0.8602233 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

