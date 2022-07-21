Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 14,043 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,043 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,139,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE JLL opened at $183.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.10. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.