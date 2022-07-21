Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 8,664 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ET. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Insider Activity

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.91. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

