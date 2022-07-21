IMV (TSE:IMV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.73

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 14270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.31.

IMV Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.58, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of C$60.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.40.

IMV Company Profile

IMV ( TSE:IMV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMV Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

