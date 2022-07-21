Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $59.00

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 59.80 ($0.71), with a volume of 181875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.77).

Revolution Beauty Group Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 105.32. The stock has a market cap of £182.74 million and a P/E ratio of -6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Revolution Beauty Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revolution Beauty Group plc operates in the beauty and personal care business. It provides make up, skincare, and haircare products under various brands. The company sells its products through e-commerce operations, as well as physical and digital retailers through wholesale relationships. It has a retail footprint of c.15,000 doors across retail chains in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Beauty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Beauty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.